Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.