Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 46.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.