Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

