Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.32 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $97,524,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $67,388,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after buying an additional 777,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

