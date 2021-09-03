Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,466 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $101.00 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

