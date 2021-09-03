Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

