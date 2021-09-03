Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 13,710 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

