AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.53. 216,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 674,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AcuityAds to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.38 million and a PE ratio of 57.86.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2602507 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

