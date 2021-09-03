Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.31 on Friday. Acushnet has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 167,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $5,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

