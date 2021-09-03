AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $24.89 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

