adbank (ADB) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, adbank has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $78,812.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

