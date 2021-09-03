ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

ADCT opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

