AdEx Network (ADX) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.61 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $72.61 million and $10.41 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,410,694 coins and its circulating supply is 127,968,218 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

