Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $669.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $669.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.