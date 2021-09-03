Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $666.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $622.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

