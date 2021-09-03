Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $666.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.69 and a 200-day moving average of $537.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

