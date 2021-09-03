ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ADTRAN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ADTRAN by 110,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.