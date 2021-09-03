Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.70 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth $78,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

