Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.