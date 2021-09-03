Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

