Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,051 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

