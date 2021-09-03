Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $242.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

