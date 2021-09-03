AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Trading Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.57. Approximately 6,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.