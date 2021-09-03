AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Shares Up 0.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.22. 3,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.