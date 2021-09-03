Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 974,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $7.53 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
