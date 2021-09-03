Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 974,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $7.53 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

