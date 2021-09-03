Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 72909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

