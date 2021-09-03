Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $2.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AEVA opened at $10.40 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $768,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $191,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

