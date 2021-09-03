AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Down 1.2%

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.43. 53,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 157,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGF.B. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$520.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

