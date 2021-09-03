Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $57.63 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.