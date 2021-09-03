Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $98.22 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,673.65 or 0.99807511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.62 or 0.00940722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00493460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00358548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00075881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004931 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,351,138 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

