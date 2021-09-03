AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

