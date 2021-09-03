Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,905 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. 865,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.