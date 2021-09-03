Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Tops $278.65 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $278.65 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00007255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00140770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00167171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.26 or 0.07890233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,734.75 or 0.99642719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00805657 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,207,601 coins and its circulating supply is 76,945,177 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.