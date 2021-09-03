Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 11,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,684,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $893,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

