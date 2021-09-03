Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

