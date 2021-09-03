Alchemix (ALCX) Price Tops $429.23 on Top Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $429.23 or 0.00863495 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $121.76 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00789960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046863 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.