Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 315.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.43. 385,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

