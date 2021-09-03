Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Align Technology worth $120,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $15.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $713.60. 9,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

