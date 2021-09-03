Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,252,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $729.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.04 and its 200 day moving average is $604.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $731.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

