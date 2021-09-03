Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.78.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

