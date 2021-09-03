Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.50. The company had a trading volume of 518,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,335. The firm has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.