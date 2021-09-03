Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.
NASDAQ UPST traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.29. 4,522,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $254.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
