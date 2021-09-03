Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.29. 4,522,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

