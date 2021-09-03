All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 3% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

