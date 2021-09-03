All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.