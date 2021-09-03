Alleghany Corp DE Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 3.0% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 654,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

