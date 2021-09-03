Alleghany Corp DE Sells 335,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alleghany Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $126,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

