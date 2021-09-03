Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,001 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after purchasing an additional 806,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,522.52, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

