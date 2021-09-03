Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 87,556 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 433.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Sumo Logic worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.19. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

