Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of CoreCivic worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

