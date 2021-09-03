Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

